Gov. Bill Lee says SRO staffing issues may be topic for special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After it was announced that Metro Nashville Public Schools won’t have full-time school resource officers (SRO), Gov. Bill Lee said supplying SROs might be a topic for the special legislative session in August.

Metro Police claimed the reason they weren’t able to put an officer in elementary schools is because of staffing shortages.

Chief John Drake said in a press conference on Saturday that they are 170 officers short.

Gov. Bill Lee urged Drake to apply for funding through the school safety package, however, until those positions are filled, the money won’t be available.

On Aug. 21, the Tennessee General Assembly will hold a special legislative session. For those wanting to voice their opinions and leave a message ahead of the special legislative session, click here.

