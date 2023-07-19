First Alert Forecast: Some Clearing Later Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until noon today across a large portion of Middle Tennessee. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible in some areas.

Rain will continue to spread across the Mid-State through early afternoon. Low-lying areas, creeks, and streams could see additional minor flooding as a result of those additional showers and storms. Avoid flooded areas and DO NOT attempt to drive through any flood waters. Find an alternate route.

Showers and storms continue through early afternoon with some clearing later in the day. (WSMV)

Some clearing is possible later today. Highs will eventually make it into the 80s by this evening.

Some storms develop late tonight and tomorrow morning, mainly in Southern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau. More of an isolated storm threat exists a little farther west during the afternoon and evening. Any of those storms could also bring heavy rain and gusty winds along with them. Highs will peak in the lower 90s.

On Friday, a cold front dropping through may trigger some showers and storms. It will be very warm and muggy ahead of the front, but the humidity and temperatures drop behind the front as we head into the weekend.

The weekend is looking beautiful with good sunshine, highs in the 80s, and low humidity for Saturday and Sunday.

