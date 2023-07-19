First Alert Forecast: Flood Watch until Midnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day tonight and tomorrow morning as more rain is possible for some tonight.

MORE FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH MORNING:

Some storms develop late tonight and tomorrow morning, mainly in Southern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau. We cannot rule out some of the rain setting up farther west over areas that have already been saturated, as a result flooding is possible in spots that have already experienced flooding problems. A Flood Watch is in effect until noon.

Some clearing Thursday afternoon and it will be hot with a high in the low 90s, very humid too.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND:

On Friday, a cold front dropping through may trigger some showers and storms. It will be very warm and muggy ahead of the front, but the humidity and temperatures drop behind the front as we head into the weekend.

The weekend is looking beautiful with good sunshine, highs in the 80s, and low humidity for Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday to Wednesday it will be partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers possible, highs will be in the low 90s.

