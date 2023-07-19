First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re tracking multiple waves of heavy thunderstorms moving into the Mid State with torrential flooding downpours being the main threat through the morning hours.

FLOODING THREAT

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until noon today across most of Middle Tennessee where we could see a widespread 2-4″ of rainfall. But, some localized areas could even see over 4 inches of rain before the afternoon.

Rain will continue to spread across the Mid-State through the morning commute so be ready to give yourself plenty of extra time before you head out the door. These slow-moving downpours will easily cause ponding on roadways and poor drainage flooding, but some small creeks may have a tough time keeping up as well. Frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds could also accompany any thunderstorm that moves through the area.

The bulk of the rain will taper off as we head through our afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 80s to near 90 today. It will still be very humid so it will feel like we’re near that 100° mark this afternoon.

LATE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND

We won’t be completely done with the rain for the week as a few more showers and storms are expected Thursday and Friday. Any of those storms could also bring heavy rain and gusty winds along with them. Highs Thursday will sneak into the lower 90s and then we’ll stay in the 80s on Friday.

The weekend is looking beautiful with good sunshine, highs in the 80s, and low humidity for Saturday and Sunday.

