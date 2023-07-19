Firefighter dies, three others injured battling Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Memphis Fire Department, along with the entire firefighting community, is mourning the loss of one of its own after a house fire took the life of one firefighter and nearly killed three others.

According to the MFD, fire crews responded to a home on Rile Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and immediately began battling the blaze.

While efforts were underway to extinguish the fire, the commanding officer learned several firefighters had become trapped inside the house and within the blaze. One firefighter died in the fire and three others were transported to the hospital for treatment and were being closely monitored.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family, friends, and fellow Memphis firefighters.”

Multiple fire agencies in Tennessee and across the country are expressing their grief and offering condolences to the Memphis Fire family:

