Family of baby girl who died overdosing on fentanyl sues transitional living facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A transitional living facility in Nashville is being sued by a family member of a baby girl who died after overdosing on fentanyl in November 2022.

According to a lawsuit, a one-year-old was taken by her father to live with him at the Highroad Transitional Living Facility in Nashville.

After spending less than three days at the facility, she died, according to the lawsuit. The baby was exposed to enough fentanyl to kill several grown adults, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit claimed the baby girl was under the care and supervision of a defendant “Jane Doe” at the time of her drug exposure. Jane Doe left fentanyl unattended and accessible for the baby to get a fold of, according to the lawsuit.

The grandfather of the baby, Mickey Rose, believes that Highroad Place and Community Care Fellowship has a history of drugs flowing into and out of the facility, according to the lawsuit.

“The defendants knew that illicit drug use frequently took place at this housing facility, and they did nothing to stop it,” said J. Gerard Stranch IV, founding and managing member of SJ&G. “The Metro Nashville Police Department received more than 145 calls about illicit conduct at the facility between Jan. 1, 2022, and Ariel’s tragic death on Nov. 11.”

In the lawsuit, the complaint listed several drug-related incidents in the past year including the following:

March 30, 2022- A person was found dead next to a bottle of oxycodone

April 23, 2022 – A person was found dead next to an assortment of drug paraphernalia

May 16, 2022 – A woman was found unresponsive with drug paraphernalia

July 23, 2022 – A person was arrested with a glass crack pipe.

“The defendants failed to do their part in keeping my sweet [baby] safe,” Rose said. “They did nothing to stop the flow of drugs into and out of the facility. No child should have to live in those conditions, and now my granddaughter is dead.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

