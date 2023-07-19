Covenant School parents form nonprofits to protect children from gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of parents of students at The Covenant School have created two nonprofits to protect children from gun violence.

Three students and three staff members were killed on March 27 at the school.

Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows is a grassroots 501(c)3 organization comprising Covenant parents, staff and survivors. This organization aims to provide education around the impact and prevention of school shootings and improve mental health support. Covenant Families Action Fund is a 501(c)4 nonprofit that will drive meaningful legislative change to ensure the safety of our children and staff in schools.

The families of The Covenant School have a wide range of political views but are united in their faith and shared desire to protect their children and all children in Tennessee from experiencing anything like what happened in March 2023. The two nonprofits are both dedicated to working with anyone who will respect all political and ideological viewpoints while taking meaningful steps to protect children.

Both Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows and the Covenant Families Action Fund appreciate the decision by Governor Bill Lee to convene a special session of the state legislature in August to respond to overwhelming calls on action on gun violence prevention.

Covenant families have been engaged in 40 days of prayer and reflection leading up to the special session, seeking wisdom on the best way forward.

On Thursday, members of the Covenant community with be making public statements on the new nonprofit entities following their regular daily prayer service which is 10:10 a.m. to 10:27 a.m. A press conference will be held on the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol at 10:45 a.m. The event will be held under the auspices of the Covenant Families Action Fund.

