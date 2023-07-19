Couple describe tree falling on their East Nashville home during storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When severe weather rolls through, things can change quickly. It’s something a Nashville man and his girlfriend experienced firsthand on Tuesday.

An East Nashville couple said they were sitting in their living room just behind a window. They heard a loud cracking noise and seconds later they saw branches pushing against their window.

Tuesday’s storms didn’t cause Blake Eddy to worry, at least at first.

“It was just like a normal storm,” Eddy said.

But then, “We heard like a cracking sound, a really loud cracking noise, and we were like ‘What just happened?’”

That confusion quickly turned to action.

“I just got up and started running, screaming ‘Run! Move!’ and then Blake started moving with me,” Rachel Barnett, Eddy’s girlfriend, said.

It’s action that helped them avoid this, tree branches smashed against a window after the large tree in his front yard broke in half.

“You’re just stuck in here> That’s why I’m glad we have a second door get out,” Eddy said.

While Blake said he’s working to clear the mess, he’ll also never have a tree that large close to his home again. The couple said they’re now warning their neighbors to make sure their trees are trimmed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.