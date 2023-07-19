Columbia mayor reacts after Jason Aldean’s music video features city, goes viral

Molder suggested other country music artists, including Dolly Parton, will record a video in their small town and, “...they can highlight peace, love and all things that are great about Columbia, Tennessee.”
Aldean will make a stop in Phoenix on Oct. 5 as part of his 41-city tour this year.
Aldean will make a stop in Phoenix on Oct. 5 as part of his 41-city tour this year.(Arizona's Family)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mayor of Columbia, Tennessee is speaking out after Jason Aldean’s latest music video was pulled by Country Music Television (CMT) for “controversial imagery and messages.”

Mayor Chaz Molder said that while he respects Aldean’s freedom of his own lyrics and those who support him, he hopes the next video that uses downtown Columbia as a backdrop will, “...seek a more positive message.”

Molder suggested other country music artists, including Dolly Parton, will record a video in their small town and, “...they can highlight peace, love and all things that are great about Columbia, Tennessee.”

Related Coverage:
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

The song, “Try That in a Small Town,” which was released in May, is about protests and riots in large cities, with Aldean saying that behavior wouldn’t fly in small towns.

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road,” the country star sings.

Aldean also references being armed with a gun from his grandfather and ready to use it.

“You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town,” he sings.

The music video is stocked with news footage from recent years, showing protests in big cities, American Flags being burned, and attacks on police officers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Severe storms are possible across most of the Mid-State this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather, flood threat today
FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester. Esteban...
‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say

Latest News

SRO shortage possible topic at TN special legislative session, Gov. Bill Lee says.
Gov. Bill Lee says SRO staffing issues may be topic for special session
Search underway for man accused of making $15K in fraudulent purchases at Lowes across the...
Search underway for man accused of making $15K in fraudulent purchases at Lowes across the Midstate
Flood Watch until Thursday 12 A.M.
First Alert Forecast: Flood Watch until Midnight
Showers and storms continue through early afternoon with some clearing later in the day.
First Alert Forecast: Some Clearing Later Today