Columbia mayor reacts after Jason Aldean’s music video features city, goes viral

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mayor of Columbia, Tennessee is speaking out after Jason Aldean’s latest music video was pulled by Country Music Television (CMT) for “controversial imagery and messages.”

Mayor Chaz Molder said that while he respects Aldean’s freedom of his own lyrics and those who support him, he hopes the next video that uses downtown Columbia as a backdrop will, “...seek a more positive message.”

Molder suggested other country music artists, including Dolly Parton, will record a video in their small town and, “...they can highlight peace, love and all things that are great about Columbia, Tennessee.”

I respect the artist’s freedom of his own lyrics and the fans who support him, but I’m hopeful that the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a backdrop will seek a more positive message.



Full statement: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hxzmHahilP — Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) July 19, 2023

The song, “Try That in a Small Town,” which was released in May, is about protests and riots in large cities, with Aldean saying that behavior wouldn’t fly in small towns.

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road,” the country star sings.

Aldean also references being armed with a gun from his grandfather and ready to use it.

“You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town,” he sings.

The music video is stocked with news footage from recent years, showing protests in big cities, American Flags being burned, and attacks on police officers.

