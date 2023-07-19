Bodycam video: Williamson Co. deputies arrest teens who abandoned car, called Uber after car burglaries

WARNING: The videos embedded in this story contain graphic language.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bodycam video released by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies arresting two teenagers accused of breaking into cars in a Franklin neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office, neighbors saw the teens breaking into vehicles and called 911. The two suspects then attempted to get away in their own car.

Bodycam Video: Franklin burglary suspects caught after abandoning car, calling Uber

At some point, the two ditched the car they were in and called an Uber to pick them up. Eventually, law enforcement was able to stop the Uber the two got into.

Joseph Martin was taken into custody without incident while Octavio Esteves ran from the Uber. Deputies pursued Esteves into some woods and eventually arrested him.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.