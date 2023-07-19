1 of 3 brothers wanted for double homicide arrested after foot chase

The brothers are accused of killing two men at a baseball field on Salem Mason Drive in January.
Keondre Wells, left, and Chadwick Wells are wanted by Metro Police in connection with a double...
Keondre Wells, left, and Chadwick Wells are wanted by Metro Police in connection with a double murder at a baseball field on Salem Mason Drive in January.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of three brothers indicted for a January double homicide was arrested after a foot chase in North Nashville on Tuesday, Metro Police said.

Police said Deshawn Wells, 20, was spotted in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North and officers engaged in a foot chase over three blocks before catching up to him beside a house on 15th Avenue North near Cass Street.

North Precinct Officer Jean McCormack had received information that Wells was in the area. He took off running when he saw the police car.

Wells and his brothers, Chadwick, 24, and Keondre, 21, are accused in the murders of Michael Adams, 19, and Cordarion Hall, 14, in a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

Police said Chadwick and Keondre Wells remain at large.

Anyone seeing them or knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

