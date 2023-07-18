Video shows car going airborne, crashing into South County home, killing 1 person

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car crashed into a house in south St. Louis County, killing the driver, Tuesday.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Kingston Drive near Telegraph. A neighbor provided News 4 with a video of the incident. The video showed the car going airborne and then crashing into the home.

[GRAPHIC WARNING: Video below could be disturbing to some viewers]

GRAPHIC WARNING: News 4 obtained video showing a car crashing into a home in south St. Louis County on July 18, 2023.

St. Louis County Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was driving at an extremely high rate of speed, veered from the roadway, hit an embankment and went airborne. The car crashed into two homes, causing significant damage to one of them.

Veronica Schoettle lives in the house, and told News 4 that four other people were inside at the time. Including her three-year-old nephew, who was on a bed when the car struck the home, and even pushed the bed, along with the child, but he was okay.

She said the adults were sitting at a table talking politics when the car hit.

A sign on the front door said the house is condemned, Schoettle said the home she rents is a total loss.

This also wasn’t the first big crash on Kingston Drive.

“They do speed a lot here, like 50 or 60 up here,” said Benjamin Carlin, who lives nearby.

Carlin and other neighbors said the open two-lane road, with few stoplights and stop signs leads to drivers going fast.

“It’s kind of a highway in the city,” said Janet Moeller.

Those incidents can lead to issues, including multiple bus crashes over the last several years.

“I don’t know why so many crashing out here,” said Debbie Gleiforst, who lives two blocks away from Tuesday’s crash.

Gleiforst said she and her husband’s home was hit by a different bus earlier this year.

They still have plenty of visible damage to show for it out front.

“They’re driving too fast. They’re getting to be more and more people on drugs and drinking and not being safe people,” said Debbie Gleiforst.

Whether it’s a speed limit change, barriers, or more stop lights, neighbors want to see something different on the St. Louis County road.

“I just like to see them do something to help them, to slow these people down or something,” said Emil Geliforst.

Police ask that anyone with information on the crash to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with an investigator.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.