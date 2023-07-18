Tips to avoid poor air quality from mechanics and HVAC technicians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the temperatures on the increase along with an air quality alert, WSMV spoke with mechanics and HVAC technicians to get a few tips on how you can protect yourself from contaminated air.

When its hot outside so, many turn on their air conditioning units at home and crank up the air in their cars, but there are a few things technicians say people need to check to make sure their protecting themselves from the poor air.

“It’s the button right here in the middle console,” mechanic Jeff Rametta said.

It’s a button Rametta said could drastically change the air quality in your car.

“The recirculation switch should always be on. It allows the car to get colder and cooler a lot faster. This also affects you if you have allergies, it will help your filter better trap any allergens or smog in your car as the air is circulated through it,” Rametta said.

Mechanics said the recirculation switch tells your car to circulate the air already inside the vehicle, letting the cabin air filter constantly clean it.

“If you can see light coming through then, the filter is OK,” Rametta said.

It’s a trick Rametta said works on more than on just cars. Andy Mankin with Lee Company said it also works with your home air conditioning unit.

“The main thing is just to change your filters. When you have bad air quality, it’s the filter that you need to get. If you change your filter, we recommend every three months or sometimes monthly,” Mankin said.

Mankin also said keeping your doors and windows closed makes a big difference.

“We don’t want to introduce more bad air to the home so we try to do little things like that,” Mankin said.

Another tip Rametta said also applies to your car.

“If you drive with the windows down your going to get more of that smoke and smog inside your vehicle,” Rametta said.

