Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT
(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

