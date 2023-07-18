TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Murfreesboro woman

Misty June Ely has a medical condition that may make it difficult for her to get home safely on her own.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Murfreesboro.

Misty June Ely, 36, was last seen Monday and has a medical condition that may make it difficult for her to get home safely on her own.

Ely stands 5′5″ and weighs 295 pounds, according to the TBI.

If you see her, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5619 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

