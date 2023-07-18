Sumner County Schools to provide school supplies to K-8 students

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools announced Monday it will be providing school supplies to its elementary and middle school students this upcoming year.

Director of Sumner County Schools Dr. Scott Langford said the supplies have already been delivered to each of the districts 27 elementary schools and 11 middle schools. They will be ready on the first day of class.

“It’s wonderful, it’s one less thing for us to worry about, we just show up with our backpack and they’ve got everything else,” parent Brian Westerman said. “We’re glad to see our money and tax dollars be used for something like this, we love it.”

Sumner County Schools began providing school supplies during COVID, but is now continuing the program because of its successes, saving families’ money and creating an even playing field for each student to start the year.

The National Retail Federation predicts families are expected to spend a record average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year.

“Every little bit helps you spend somewhere else, and have a better time for your family because you don’t have to worry about that,” Westerman said. “Now you can take that budget and go buy one or two things for your teacher throughout the year and that enhances [my child’s] learning ability in the classroom.”

Bonnie Hall is a Sumner County teacher who said this program allows her to focus more on her lessons and start teaching right away.

“This has been a huge blessing and I’m really excited to start the school year,” Hall said. “It just takes the pressure off of students and parents who maybe couldn’t afford [supplies.]”

The first full day of school in Sumner County is Aug. 1.

