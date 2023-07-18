Store employees on edge after another shooting at Dickerson Pike lounge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are seeking to identify three suspects who shot a security guard outside an East Nashville lounge on Sunday.

People working near the Trvth Lounge on Dickerson Pike said there’s a bigger issue.

Metro Police said the security guard was shot multiple times by a group of people in the middle of the lounge’s parking lot.

Those working in a nearby convenience store said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Trvth Lounge at 2919 Dickerson Pike is closed once again because of another shooting.

“I’m too scared for them to open again, it was closed two or three months ago but they got permission again to re-open. And I’m sure it’s going to happen again maybe One more time, two more times, three more times, and maybe one of those times someone will kill me,” an employee of a nearby convenience store said.

The store is near the lounge so the employee didn’t want to go on camera. He said his stomach dropped when a co-worker told him Sunday night a lounge security guard was shot that afternoon.

“He told me three or four young people dropped out of a car with guns and started shooting a security guard. I think they had a problem with that security,” the employee said.

Police said three men pulled up in a Chevy Malibu and shot the 31-year-old security guard in his back and leg. The bullets shattered glass while he was standing in front of the lounge doors.

“It was good that no one else came from inside to outside because they could have been killed at the same time security,” the employee said.

Police said the security guard didn’t die, but a 35-year-old man shot in February at the same lounge did.

“Whenever I close my store I’m scared. I always close fast because I’m scared somebody could come by and kill me or steal my phone, money or something like that security,” the employee said.

Police are not only looking for these three shooters, but also the person who shot and killed the man in February. Store workers told said they’re just praying the lounge doesn’t re-open.

