Sante Fe man identified as suspect arrested for posting KKK flyers around Columbia, court records show

WARNING: This story contains graphic language that could be disturbing for some readers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sante Fe man has been identified as the suspect who allegedly posted KKK flyers around Columbia in early July, according to court records obtained by WSMV4.

Records indicate 38-year-old Daniel Lane Walls is facing several charges including four counts of civil rights intimidation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and vandalism.

According to the arrest warrant, Walls knowingly placed KKK flyers on several properties around Columbia.

The flyers contained language stating, “BE WARNED race traitors, mixed breeds, communist, homosexuals and all other walks of Godless degeneracy the Klan is back again and here to stay, so you’d better make amends or stay away !!!”

The warrants also show he knowingly drove a 17-year-old to Muletown Pizza to post a KKK flyer there.

Walls was an employee at Peek Pools & Spas and the Spring Hill business said they severed ties with him immediately.

“We were shocked and extremely disappointed to learn one of our employees was arrested in connection to the KKK flyers that have recently been posted at several locations across Columbia. We are fully cooperating with the Columbia Police Department as they complete their investigations,” Peeks Pools & Spa said.

“We want to be clear that his actions in no way reflect the values of the Peek family and our business, Peek Pools. We do not condone these actions and we immediately severed our ties with this individual. We make every effort to hire people who share our values and beliefs.”

