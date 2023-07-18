Protecting your home from rain damage, costly repairs

Clogged downspouts, gutters hanging from home could lead to water damage.
A gutter professional is sharing advice to keep your property safe from rain damage.
A gutter professional is sharing advice to keep your property safe from rain damage.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With up to four inches of rain forecasted in parts of Middle Tennessee overnight, a Nashville-based gutter professional is advising you to take rain damage seriously.

After a big rain, Scott Brasfield, owner of The Gutterman of TN, said to look for any drainage red flags like clogged downspouts and gutters hanging off the home. Rain water can cause damage to more than just your landscaping, but your doors, windows and foundation.

If you find water crowding around your foundation, it’s likely a sign of a drainage problems. Brasfield said you typically want your water draining about five feet from your foundation.

“Water causes a lot of problems and your gutters are really your main defense against roof water,” Brasfield said. “So it’s very important to spend a little money today to save big money tomorrow.”

Metro Water Service (MWS) advises homeowners to keep their downspouts directed to an area where water can soak into the ground or runoff safely into ditches and culverts.

“A lot of foundation problems were created from improper downspouts because the water was draining too close to the house so a simple fix could’ve solved that problem,” Brasfield said.

MWS said it will have stormwater crews on standby overnight to address any potential concerns and its morning crews will be clearing areas prone to flooding and any other issues.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
File photo of workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn.
Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
WSMV storm forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storm threat, expect poor air quality

Latest News

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
SEC Commissioner announces next year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas
Free SEC Media Days concert in Nashville canceled due to severe weather
Police are investigating after a security guard was shot on Sunday.
Store employees on edge after another shooting at Dickerson Pike lounge