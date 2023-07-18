Protecting your home from rain damage, costly repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With up to four inches of rain forecasted in parts of Middle Tennessee overnight, a Nashville-based gutter professional is advising you to take rain damage seriously.

After a big rain, Scott Brasfield, owner of The Gutterman of TN, said to look for any drainage red flags like clogged downspouts and gutters hanging off the home. Rain water can cause damage to more than just your landscaping, but your doors, windows and foundation.

If you find water crowding around your foundation, it’s likely a sign of a drainage problems. Brasfield said you typically want your water draining about five feet from your foundation.

“Water causes a lot of problems and your gutters are really your main defense against roof water,” Brasfield said. “So it’s very important to spend a little money today to save big money tomorrow.”

Metro Water Service (MWS) advises homeowners to keep their downspouts directed to an area where water can soak into the ground or runoff safely into ditches and culverts.

“A lot of foundation problems were created from improper downspouts because the water was draining too close to the house so a simple fix could’ve solved that problem,” Brasfield said.

MWS said it will have stormwater crews on standby overnight to address any potential concerns and its morning crews will be clearing areas prone to flooding and any other issues.

