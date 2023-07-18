Poor air quality impacts your health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Poor air quality can be harmful to breathe in and, for some, it can impact their daily workout.

Alex Yen decided to take a walk with his friends.

”Right when we walked out, it’s very jarring. Thank God for A/C, right?,” he said.

Yen says he knew the poor air quality was not something he wanted to contend with.

“I thought about wearing a mask, but I didn’t have one,” Yen said.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, when the air quality is poor there are small air particles that can cause shortness of breath and can irritate your eyes, nose and throat.

Tim O’Brien, visiting Nashville from Chicago, said he knows a few things about air quality.

”I probably went against the warnings and did it anyway,” O’Brien said. “When it first started up there you would walk outside. It was orange you could taste and smell the smoke.”

He says it can really take a toll.

”It did feel a little heavier on the lungs,” he said. “The smell and the taste were totally evident, so it just made it less of a refreshing outing and more of a labored outing.”

