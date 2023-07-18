NES working to repair damaged electrical equipment causing power outages

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is working to restore power to nearly 8,000 customers following a round of storms in Middle Tennessee.

NES said that while the severe weather has passed, crews are out in the field making repairs to damaged electrical equipment that’s causing power outages.

The largest outage is near the Nashville Airport with about 3,310 NES customers.

