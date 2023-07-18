Nashville restaurant up for America's best restroom, here’s how you can vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville restaurant has been named among the top-10 best restrooms in America, and you have a chance to vote for it to be named the best in the U.S.

Cintas is holding a contest for 2023′s best restroom in America and Nashville’s Drusie & Darr is among the finalists.

You can find this immaculate-looking restroom inside The Hermitage Hotel on Sixth Avenue. Drusie & Darr is the product of internationally celebrated chef and restauranteur Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

“A show-stopping punctuation mark on the redesign of the two restaurants is a new ladies’ room, a counterpoint to the hotel’s famous 1930s-era Art Deco men’s room – for years one of Nashville’s most photographed spots,” Cintas said while describing the restroom.

“Taking its cue from the men’s room’s striped tilework in lime green and black, the new ladies’ room is lavishly decorated with striped walls and floors of variegated pink marble, arched doorways, rose gold-framed mirrors, pink fixtures, and glamorous lighting throughout, making it a stunning surprise that is equally as photo-worthy,” Cintas said.

Nashville restaurant up for America’s best restroom contest, here’s how you can vote (Drusie & Darr)

Nashville restaurant up for America’s best restroom contest, here’s how you can vote (Drusie & Darr)

