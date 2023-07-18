Mother, sibling sought after 12-year-old boy found dead in Shelbyville

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy who is believed to be with his mother.
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search for a young boy and his mother is underway after a 12-year-old boy was found dead by his father at home on Monday night in Bedford County.

According to Shelbyville Police, a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive by his father at his residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911.

The investigation into what happened now centers around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the boy’s 4-year-old brother, Rafael Sylvester.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued early Tuesday morning. Police believe the mother could be traveling in a Dodge Caravan with a Tennessee plate 999-BCFM.

Anyone with information on Patricia’s or Rafael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5811, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
File photo of workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn.
Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex
WSMV storm forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storm threat, expect poor air quality
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Police are investigating after a security guard was shot on Sunday.
Metro Police looking for armed suspects who shot security guard

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
MNPD chief addresses staffing shortages after announcing lack of SROs at elementary schools
Nashville elementary schools to go without SROs
MNPD not adding SRO's to elementary schools
Metro Schools’ parents respond to SRO shortage in district