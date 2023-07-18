Mother, sibling sought after 12-year-old boy found dead in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search for a young boy and his mother is underway after a 12-year-old boy was found dead by his father at home on Monday night in Bedford County.

According to Shelbyville Police, a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive by his father at his residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911.

The investigation into what happened now centers around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the boy’s 4-year-old brother, Rafael Sylvester.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued early Tuesday morning. Police believe the mother could be traveling in a Dodge Caravan with a Tennessee plate 999-BCFM.

Anyone with information on Patricia’s or Rafael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5811, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

