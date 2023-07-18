Metro Police seize nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, fentanyl-laced meth & more after months-long drug investigation

The 23-year-old suspect is facing multiple felonies, according to MNPD.
Metro Police seize nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, fentanyl-laced meth & more after months-long...
Metro Police seize nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, fentanyl-laced meth & more after months-long drug investigation(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is facing several felonies following a months-long drug investigation that led to the seizure of nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, more drugs and a firearm, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said their drug distribution investigation into 23-year-old Jarquais Greer led to the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and an AR pistol loaded with 25 rounds.

“Greer, who was given a four-year probated sentence in February of this year for felony heroin possession and evading arrest convictions, was taken into custody at the home and is now facing multiple felony drug and gun charges,” MNPD said.

Here’s a breakdown of the drugs police seized:

  • 940 suspected fentanyl pills
  • 126 grams of fentanyl powder
  • 56 grams of fentanyl-laced meth
  • One and a half pounds of marijuana

Police said Greer is facing multiple felonies and his bond is set at $145,000.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
File photo of workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn.
Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
WSMV storm forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storm threat, expect poor air quality

Latest News

Police are investigating after a security guard was shot on Sunday.
Store employees on edge after another shooting at Dickerson Pike lounge
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at Nashville International Airport after storms roll through Middle Tennessee
NES testing push notification system
NES working to repair damaged electrical equipment causing power outages
Training storms pose a flash flood threat overnight.
First Alert Forecast: Overnight Flood Threat