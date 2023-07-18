Metro Police seize nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, fentanyl-laced meth & more after months-long drug investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is facing several felonies following a months-long drug investigation that led to the seizure of nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, more drugs and a firearm, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said their drug distribution investigation into 23-year-old Jarquais Greer led to the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and an AR pistol loaded with 25 rounds.

“Greer, who was given a four-year probated sentence in February of this year for felony heroin possession and evading arrest convictions, was taken into custody at the home and is now facing multiple felony drug and gun charges,” MNPD said.

Here’s a breakdown of the drugs police seized:

940 suspected fentanyl pills

126 grams of fentanyl powder

56 grams of fentanyl-laced meth

One and a half pounds of marijuana

Police said Greer is facing multiple felonies and his bond is set at $145,000.

