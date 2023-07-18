Man pushing wheelchair stabbed during altercation, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured late Monday night in Nashville.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane just after 11 p.m. on Monday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, witnesses reported watching two men get into a physical altercation which resulted in one of them getting stabbed.

The report states that security footage from a motel on Hampton Street showed a man walking his wheelchair down the road toward Trinity Lane. He was approached outside the Jack in the Box by a man, later identified as 62-year-old Michael Chubb, and an argument ensues.

At one point, the footage shows the man grabbing a pole from his wheelchair to defend himself, later punching Chubb in the face. That’s when officers said the video shows Chubb stabbing the man multiple times. The man had six stab wounds to his upper torso, according to the police report.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they observed the two men arguing, then the man with the wheelchair punched Chubb and they began to fight. The witness then watched the man run over to the Exxon station and ask for someone to call an ambulance.

Chubb was located nearby and blood stains could be seen on his shirt and shoes, the report states. He was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide. During the arrest, officers mentioned that Chubb told them he left his hat at the scene.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

