Man faces charges after stealing ambulance, standoff with police, Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says

The sheriff’s office says a standoff began as the driver of the stolen ambulance, Cameron Seisan, was armed with a pistol and threatened to commit suicide.
Man faces charges after stealing ambulance, standoff with police, Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office...
Man faces charges after stealing ambulance, standoff with police, Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says(Samuel Davidson | Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing charges in two Tennessee counties after allegedly stealing an ambulance and having a standoff with police, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in Winchester. They were notified the ambulance was traveling east on Interstate 24, but deputies were unable to make contact with it, FCSO said.

Later, officers in Marion County were able to make contact with the ambulance and it stopped on Chasey Simpson Road on an interstate overpass. The sheriff’s office says a standoff began as the driver of the stolen ambulance, Cameron Seisan, was armed with a pistol and threatened to commit suicide.

“Marion County Sheriff’s Department requested mutual aid from several neighboring departments, and members of our department responded to assist with the situation,” FCSO said.

Seisan was arrested without injury and taken to Erlanger Health in Chattanooga for treatment. He’s facing charges in Marion County upon his release from the hospital and charges are pending in Franklin County, FCSO said.

Our office responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in Winchester. Our patrol units were notified that the vehicle...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
File photo of workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn.
Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mother, sibling found after 12-year-old boy found dead in Shelbyville
WSMV storm forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storm threat, expect poor air quality

Latest News

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mother, sibling found after 12-year-old boy found dead in Shelbyville
Latest on 12-year-old death in Shelbyville
Protection from heat and air quality
Damaging winds and flooding are likely in many communities over the next 24 hours.
First Alert Forecast: Severe Weather & Flood Threat Today