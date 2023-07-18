Man faces charges after stealing ambulance, standoff with police, Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing charges in two Tennessee counties after allegedly stealing an ambulance and having a standoff with police, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in Winchester. They were notified the ambulance was traveling east on Interstate 24, but deputies were unable to make contact with it, FCSO said.

Later, officers in Marion County were able to make contact with the ambulance and it stopped on Chasey Simpson Road on an interstate overpass. The sheriff’s office says a standoff began as the driver of the stolen ambulance, Cameron Seisan, was armed with a pistol and threatened to commit suicide.

“Marion County Sheriff’s Department requested mutual aid from several neighboring departments, and members of our department responded to assist with the situation,” FCSO said.

Seisan was arrested without injury and taken to Erlanger Health in Chattanooga for treatment. He’s facing charges in Marion County upon his release from the hospital and charges are pending in Franklin County, FCSO said.

