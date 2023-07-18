Man arrested after license plate reader spots stolen SUV from Florida in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stolen SUV from Florida spotted by a license plate reader in Nashville led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said information from a license plate reader at First Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard led to the recovery of a Hyundai Tucson Monday night.

The Tucson was reported stolen from Clearwater, Florida, and police arrested Antonio Gilmore, of Nashville. Police said after receiving the LPR hit from the Florida license plate mounted on the vehicle, officers spotted the SUV headed toward South Fifth Street.

It was later found parked in the 500 block of Summer Place and Gilmore was still inside. He was taken into custody without incident.

“Nashville’s license plate reader pilot project, authorized by the Metro Council, is nearing an end. The police department will be asking the council to allow for the use of this technology permanently to further the investigations into felony crimes and assist in the search for missing persons,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.