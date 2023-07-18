Investigation underway after firefighters battle house fire in Clarksville
Jul. 18, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after Clarksville Fire Rescue battled a house fire on Monday.
Several fire crews arrived at the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Ranch Hill Drive in North Clarksville, CFR said.
Firefighters that arrived at the scene first found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house. No injuries were reported.
The fire was contained, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
