Investigation underway after firefighters battle house fire in Clarksville

Firefighters that arrived at the scene first found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house.
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after Clarksville Fire Rescue battled a house fire on Monday.

Several fire crews arrived at the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Ranch Hill Drive in North Clarksville, CFR said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Jul 17, 2023, 6:58 pm- Battalion 1 Units from Stations 5, 6, 7, 8, & 1 are on the scene of a house fire at the 700 block...

Posted by Clarksville Fire Rescue on Monday, July 17, 2023

