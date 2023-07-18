‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother

The investigation revealed the 12-year-old boy likely lost his life due to strangulation, police said.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester, after Shelbyville police say he was killed by his own mother.

Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing Esteban and attempting to murder his 4-year-old brother, Rafael Sylvester. Shelbyville police reported that Patricia confessed to strangling the young boy to death before he reached his 13th birthday. Patricia’s mom said her heart is shattered over the loss of her grandchild.

“He was my grandson. I love him to death. He’s always been happy,” Joyce Sylvester said while sobbing, struggling to comprehend the tragedy that her family is facing. She expressed deep sadness and disbelief, never having expected her daughter to inflict harm upon her own children.

Esteban, an avid basketball player, was looking forward to starting seventh grade at Harris Middle School. He was known for his vibrant and loving spirit. His grandmother said he shared a close bond with his mother.

“He loved his momma. His momma loved him,” Joyce tearfully shared. “He was her pride and joy. And Rafael is her pride and joy too. She loved those little babies,”

She said she wished she could have done something to prevent this tragic situation.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the series of events unfolded when Esteban’s father found him unresponsive at their home on Barksdale Lane. This happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

Concerned neighbors rushed to help the father and immediately called 911. Investigators worked to track down Esteban’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and her 4-year-old son, Rafael. At the time, the two were nowhere to be found.

In response to the dire situation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for Rafael. He was believed to be with his mother, traveling in a Dodge Caravan.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, shortly after the alert was issued, Patricia and Rafael were found alive after returning back to their home. They were taken to the Shelbyville Police Department, where investigators interviewed the family.

During the investigation, Patricia admitted to killing Esteban and attempting to harm Rafael, police said. The investigation revealed that Esteban likely lost his life due to strangulation. Patricia Sylvester is now facing charges of one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

She will be transferred to the Bedford County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
File photo of workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn.
Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
WSMV storm forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storm threat, expect poor air quality

Latest News

Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother
Man arrested after allegedly posting KKK flyers around Columbia, police say
Sante Fe man identified as suspect arrested for posting KKK flyers around Columbia, court records show
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Caught on camera: Franklin Police search for ‘religious’ jewelry thief
Caught on camera: Franklin Police search for ‘religious’ jewelry thief