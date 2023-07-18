‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester, after Shelbyville police say he was killed by his own mother.

Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing Esteban and attempting to murder his 4-year-old brother, Rafael Sylvester. Shelbyville police reported that Patricia confessed to strangling the young boy to death before he reached his 13th birthday. Patricia’s mom said her heart is shattered over the loss of her grandchild.

“He was my grandson. I love him to death. He’s always been happy,” Joyce Sylvester said while sobbing, struggling to comprehend the tragedy that her family is facing. She expressed deep sadness and disbelief, never having expected her daughter to inflict harm upon her own children.

Esteban, an avid basketball player, was looking forward to starting seventh grade at Harris Middle School. He was known for his vibrant and loving spirit. His grandmother said he shared a close bond with his mother.

“He loved his momma. His momma loved him,” Joyce tearfully shared. “He was her pride and joy. And Rafael is her pride and joy too. She loved those little babies,”

Patricia Sylvester’s mom says she is shocked to find out her daughter faces homicide and attempted homicide charges. pic.twitter.com/e7siuCXJBA — Joylyn Bukovac (@joylynrbukovac) July 18, 2023

She said she wished she could have done something to prevent this tragic situation.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the series of events unfolded when Esteban’s father found him unresponsive at their home on Barksdale Lane. This happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

Concerned neighbors rushed to help the father and immediately called 911. Investigators worked to track down Esteban’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and her 4-year-old son, Rafael. At the time, the two were nowhere to be found.

In response to the dire situation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for Rafael. He was believed to be with his mother, traveling in a Dodge Caravan.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, shortly after the alert was issued, Patricia and Rafael were found alive after returning back to their home. They were taken to the Shelbyville Police Department, where investigators interviewed the family.

During the investigation, Patricia admitted to killing Esteban and attempting to harm Rafael, police said. The investigation revealed that Esteban likely lost his life due to strangulation. Patricia Sylvester is now facing charges of one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

She will be transferred to the Bedford County Jail.

