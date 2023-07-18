High school football referee shortage lessens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In exactly one month, high school football returns in Tennessee. The National Federation of State High School Associations reports there’s a nationwide high school football official shortage.

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association said it feels like it is finally rebounding after COVID and are ready for this year’s football season.

“If you don’t have officials, you don’t have a contest,” TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie said.

This year the TSSAA has a good number of officials, compared to the shortage it faced last year.

“A lot of it goes to continued recruitment of officials, trying to get the word out that we need them and that’s not just a Tennessee issue that’s a nationwide issue,” Gillespie said.

Nationwide, the NFHS said nearly 50,000 officials have left the game. Gillespie said he sees a variety of reasons for people leaving the profession. He cites pay and dealing with unsportsmanlike fan behavior.

“Some people feel like it’s not worth my time to put up with that type of stuff,” Gillespie said.

While it has a good number to get through the season, the number of officials for the TSSAA is still historically down.

”Compared to a dozen years ago, we’re still hundreds less than what we had 10-plus years ago, but we’re better than we were a few years ago,” Gillespie said.

Now the TSSAA has about 1,200 officials but 12 years ago it was in the 1,500 to 1,600 range.

