Ground stop issued at Nashville Airport as storms roll through Middle Tennessee

The FAA issued the ground stop just before 4:20 p.m. for arriving aircraft at BNA due to severe thunderstorms.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ground stop has been issued at the Nashville International Airport as storms roll through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA issued the ground stop just before 4:20 p.m. for arriving aircraft at BNA due to severe thunderstorms.

BNA asks travelers to continue to check with their individual airlines for their flight status.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
File photo of workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn.
Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
WSMV storm forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong storm threat, expect poor air quality

Latest News

Franklin burglary suspects caught after abandoning car, calling Uber
Bodycam Video: Franklin burglary suspects caught after abandoning car, calling Uber
Earl Cook Jr.
Wanted man facing 15th arrest in Kentucky, police say
Back to school immunizations
Tennessee students might need these back-to school immunizations