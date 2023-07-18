Ground stop issued at Nashville Airport as storms roll through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ground stop has been issued at the Nashville International Airport as storms roll through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA issued the ground stop just before 4:20 p.m. for arriving aircraft at BNA due to severe thunderstorms.

BNA asks travelers to continue to check with their individual airlines for their flight status.

