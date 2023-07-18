Free SEC Media Days concert in Nashville canceled due to severe weather
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Due to severe weather in Middle Tennessee, Tuesday night’s free SEC Media Days concert has been canceled.
A spokesperson with the Southeastern Conference announced the cancelation of the Midland concert just after 6 p.m.
There was a scheduled fan event from 5-9 p.m. on Lower Broadway with the concert slated to kickoff at 7 p.m.
