First Alert Forecast: Storms likely throughout the day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY across the Mid State.

Showers and storms are likely once again this afternoon and evening. A few could contain damaging wind gusts and torrential rain as they move in from the north. We could very well see multiple waves of storms in the late morning, midafternoon, and into the overnight hours.

It’s really a watch-and-wait scenario so make sure you’re weather-ready all day today. The greatest severe risk will be north and west of Nashville today and tonight. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We’ll be on the edge of additional waves of storms on Wednesday and Thursday. However, for many, the bigger issue and concern will be hotter and much more humid air. The heat index on both of those days should easily reach over 100 degrees in most areas. Air temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

On Friday, a cold front will move through and trigger more showers and storms. The high will be near 90. Behind Friday’s cold front, humidity should drop this weekend along with temperatures. High will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

