First Alert Forecast: Severe Weather & Flood Threat Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY across the Mid State. The damaging wind and flooding threats are significant.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect for Henry, Benton, Decatur, Henderson, Carroll, and Trigg counties until 4 p.m.

A strong complex of storms is barreling our way as we speak. This will arrive in northwestern counties first and will slide south eventually. Damaging winds are likely in many communities given how unstable the atmosphere is right now. This will be the first of many rounds of storms in the next 24 hours.

With additional rounds of rain and storms expected through the evening and overnight, the flooding threat is significant. Areas prone to flooding should take precautions before the heavy rain arrives. Make sure you have ways to receive warnings today and tonight.

Multiple rounds of storms that move through today are increasing the likelihood of flooding. (WSMV)

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Storm will continue for the first half of Wednesday. The flooding threat will go down significantly by the afternoon. Once the rain ends, it will be very hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits for most.

Thursday will also feature storms at times. Temperatures will be very hot again. The heat index o should easily reach over 100 degrees in most areas again.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

On Friday, a cold front will move through and trigger more showers and storms. The high will be near 90. Behind Friday’s cold front, humidity should drop this weekend along with temperatures. High will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.