First Alert Forecast: Overnight Flood Threat

Training storms will set the stage for the potential for flash flooding
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Severe storms have moved out but heavy rain and additional storms tonight is creating a flood threat

Training storms pose a flash flood threat overnight.
Training storms pose a flash flood threat overnight.(wsmv)

With additional rounds of rain and storms expected through the evening and overnight, the flooding threat is significant. Areas prone to flooding should take precautions before heavy rain arrives. Make sure you have ways to receive warnings through tonight.

Storms will continue for the first half of tomorrow. The flooding threat will go down significantly by the afternoon. Once the rain ends, it will be very hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits for most.

Thursday will also feature storms at times. Temperatures will be very hot again. The heat index o should easily reach over 100 degrees in most areas again.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

On Friday, a cold front will move through and trigger more showers and storms. The high will be in the upper 80s. Behind Friday’s cold front, humidity should drop this weekend along with temperatures. High will be in the 80s through the weekend.

