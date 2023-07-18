Caught on camera: Franklin Police search for ‘religious’ jewelry thief

Franklin Police say there is a cash reward for information about this crime.
Franklin Police search for ‘religious’ jewelry thief
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for a “religious” jewelry thief who was caught on camera stealing nearly $2,000 worth of jewelry from a Macy’s.

Police say a man broke into a Macy’s jewelry display and stole $1,800 in religious jewelry.

A total of six Esquire sterling silver necklaces were stolen and police say each was valued at $300. Franklin Police say there is a cash reward for information about this crime.

You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

