Caught on camera: Franklin Police search for ‘religious’ jewelry thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for a “religious” jewelry thief who was caught on camera stealing nearly $2,000 worth of jewelry from a Macy’s.

Police say a man broke into a Macy’s jewelry display and stole $1,800 in religious jewelry.

A total of six Esquire sterling silver necklaces were stolen and police say each was valued at $300. Franklin Police say there is a cash reward for information about this crime.

You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

