Vanderbilt football extends alumnus Clark Lea as head football coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clark Lea is staying at the helm of his alma mater for the foreseeable future as he’s signed a contract extension to remain the head coach of Vanderbilt’s football program.

Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee announced Monday that Lea signed the extension.

“Vanderbilt is home, it is such an honor for me to lead our football program,” Lea said.

“Like everyone who is a part of our team, I will work to earn it every day, and recognize the great responsibility I have with the incredible opportunity and support I’ve been given,” Lea continued. “I also want to thank the members of our program, both student-athletes and staff. Their hard work and sacrifice is what allows for progress in our quest to build a program that makes all of Vanderbilt and Nashville proud.”

Lea is the 29th head coach in Vandy football’s history and has been at the helm since December of 2020.

The Commodores won five games in 2022, and two of those victories came against SEC East foes Kentucky and Florida in back-to-back weeks.

Vandy is set to kick off the 2023-24 season against Hawaii on August 26 in Nashville.

“I’m thrilled with our football program’s development on and off of the field under Clark Lea’s leadership,” Lee said. “He is relentless in his commitment to build a foundation that yields sustainable success. He approaches each day with the pride of an alumnus who personally understands the opportunity that lies before us, and the determination of a coach and leader who has the vision to fulfill it. Coach Lea shares our desire to be great at everything we do. I’m excited to see what comes next for this program and gratified Coach Lea will continue leading the way.”

