Vanderbilt basketball hires John Calipari’s son

(WKYT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Kentucky Wildcat player and graduate assistant is headed to Nashville as Vanderbilt men’s basketball has hired hall of famer John Calipari’s son to join their staff.

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse announced Brad Calipari will be joining the Commodores as the program’s Director of On-Court Player Development.

“Brad is a talented, young coach who has worked hard to prepare himself for this opportunity,” Stackhouse said. “He is knowledgeable, high-energy, and a strong communicator. We are very excited about his ability to add value with our student-athletes and within our coaching staff.”

Calipari previously served as the Director of Player Development for Long Island University during the 2022-23 season. He was also a grad assistant for Kentucky where his dad coached following his playing career at Kentucky and Detroit Mercy.

