Tennesseans share public comments ahead of special session in August


Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass gun reform legislation.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Next month the Tennessee General Assembly will have a special legislative session to “strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.”

Since it was announced on May 8, Tennesseans have had the chance to voice their opinions and were invited to share feedback through a form. The responses will be submitted for public comment ahead of the special session on Aug. 21.

According to our NBC affiliate WBIR, thousands of Tennesseans have already submitted responses.

If you wish to voice your opinion and leave a message ahead of the special legislative session, click here.

