Teen motorcyclist dies after crash in Putnam County

Algood Fatal Crash
Algood Fatal Crash(Algood Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -A 16-year-old girl died after a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

The crash happened on Saturday around 4:13 p.m. on Main Street in front of a Sonic Drive-In in Algood, according to the Algood Police Department (APD) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The teenager was driving east on West Main Street when a van was waiting to make a left turn on West Main Street from a parking lot.

The driver of the van, 48-year-old Hobert Dunn, told police and THP he looked both directions but didn’t see any vehicles coming. Dunn then proceeded out onto West Main Street and did not yield to the teen driving the motorcycle.

THP said the teen tried to swerve and avoid the van but was unable to do so. The teen ended up crashing into the left side, near the front of the van.

THP said Dunn was also injured in the crash but did not state the extent of his injuries. Dunn is not facing any charges.

In addition to THP and the Algood Police Department, the Algood Fire Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department also helped with the scene.

“APD would like to thank the staff at Sonic for their support to all on scene,” APD said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
Beyonce. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Things to know before the Nashville Beyoncé concert
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Wildfire Smoke to Impact Our Air Quality
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
Tennesseans share public comments ahead of special session in August
Source: (Jason Aldean)
Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke in Connecticut, reschedules show
Crews worked for hours to put out the flames.
Fire crews put out flames at home in Putnam Co.