Teen motorcyclist dies after crash in Putnam County

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -A 16-year-old girl died after a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

The crash happened on Saturday around 4:13 p.m. on Main Street in front of a Sonic Drive-In in Algood, according to the Algood Police Department (APD) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The teenager was driving east on West Main Street when a van was waiting to make a left turn on West Main Street from a parking lot.

The driver of the van, 48-year-old Hobert Dunn, told police and THP he looked both directions but didn’t see any vehicles coming. Dunn then proceeded out onto West Main Street and did not yield to the teen driving the motorcycle.

THP said the teen tried to swerve and avoid the van but was unable to do so. The teen ended up crashing into the left side, near the front of the van.

THP said Dunn was also injured in the crash but did not state the extent of his injuries. Dunn is not facing any charges.

In addition to THP and the Algood Police Department, the Algood Fire Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department also helped with the scene.

“APD would like to thank the staff at Sonic for their support to all on scene,” APD said in a Facebook post.

