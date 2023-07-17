TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Lebanon man

James Ridley, 64, was last seen in Nashville and may be headed towards Hermitage.(TBI)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Lebanon.

James Ridley, 64, has a medical condition that may make it difficult for him to return home safely without help, according to the TBI.

Ridley was last seen in Nashville on Sunday and may be traveling towards Hermitage.

He was wearing tan pants and a red polo shirt when he disappeared.

Ridley is six feet tall and weighs 228 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Call the Lebanon Police Department at (615) 444-2323 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.

