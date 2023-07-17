SEC honors Covenant School shooting responding officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Southeastern Conference honored the officers who responded to the Covenant School shooting in Nashville during the opening day of SEC Media days.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted Monday, thanking the SEC for honoring the officers during its SEC Media Days hosted in downtown Nashville. On March 27, an armed shooter entered the Covenant School, shooting and killing three adults and three children.

Several officers entered the private Christian school and stopped the threat just two minutes and 15 seconds after entering the school.

“THANK YOU to @SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey for honoring the officers from Covenant School at today’s opening of SEC Media Days in downtown Nashville,” the tweet says. “The conference made a special request for the officers to attend the opening session, which was televised live by the SEC Network.”

MNPD posted photos with Sankey standing by Detective Ryan Cagle, Detective Michael Collazo, Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes, and Detective Zachary Plese.

