Search underway for missing man out of Lebanon, police say

Police say Adrian Rodriguez left his Lebanon home on July 14 and it’s unknown where he may have gone.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since July 14.

Police say Adrian Rodriguez left his Lebanon home on July 14 and it’s unknown where he may have gone.

Rodriguez is 5′10″, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a salmon-colored short sleeve shirt, black shorts and white Crocs.

“Anyone with information on Mr. Rodriguez’s location is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.”

