Over 70 dogs rescued after being found among ‘dead & decomposing dogs,’ Animal Rescue Corps says

“These animals have endured tremendous suffering and it ends today.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nonprofit said it has rescued over 70 dogs living in deplorable conditions on two properties in Newton, Mississippi.

Animal Rescue Corps said the animals were seized by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. Two people, Natalie Fancher Patten and her husband William Patten, were arrested on charges of animal cruelty and felony animal cruelty.

“This is a very grim situation here. Scattered bones litter the property,” said Animal Rescue Corps’ Executive Director Tim Woodward. “These animals have endured tremendous suffering and it ends today.”

At the request of the sheriff’s department, ARC and other rescue organizations responded to one of the properties to find dozens of dogs chained outdoors to trees, trapped in outdoor cages, camping tents and several more running loose.

“The dogs had been without access to food, clean water, or necessary veterinary care,” ARC said.

“On a separate property, over 40 dogs were found running loose and inside a trailer. Over a dozen dead and decomposing carcasses were found in cages and scattered around the nine acre property. Two emaciated dogs had to be immediately euthanized due to untreated medical conditions that were too advanced to be treated.”

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said they’re fully enforcing the law in this case, “Not all victims of abuse are people and we take animal cruelty very seriously in our community.”

A trailer on one of the properties had several dogs including litters of small puppies among piles of garbage on urine-soaked and feces-covered floors.

“The dogs were visibly covered in ticks and fleas, emaciated, dehydrated, bite wounds, and exhibited various illnesses and untreated injuries. Many of the chained dogs appear to have serious dental damage, ground and missing teeth, presumably from chewing at their chains to free themselves,” ARC said.

The dogs have been removed and transported to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin. ARC is providing medical, physical and social care for the dogs until they can be places with shelters and rescue groups.

