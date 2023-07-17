Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex

“Our thoughts are with the individual, his family and the medical personnel caring for him.”
File photo of workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn.
File photo of workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn.(AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An employee has been hospitalized following a work-related incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna, according to a spokesperson with Nissan.

The spokesperson says a supplier-partner employee was taken to the hospital after the incident Monday morning.

“We can confirm that a supplier-partner employee was transported to a local hospital Monday morning due to a work-related incident. Our thoughts are with the individual, his family, and the medical personnel caring for him. The safety and well-being of our team members continue to be Nissan’s top priority,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Beyoncé fever takes over Nashville
Thousands face weather delay for Beyoncé’s Nashville performance
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL reports

Latest News

A few strong - severe storms are possible late today, especially northwest of Nashville.
First Alert Forecast: Strong storm threat & poor air quality
Tennessee’s 2022 Maternal Mortality Report says black women are 2.5 times more likely to die...
Tennessee Black women 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes: report
Police are investigating after a security guard was shot on Sunday.
Metro Police looking for armed suspects who shot security guard
Air quality alerts in effect for Middle Tennessee