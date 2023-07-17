Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex
“Our thoughts are with the individual, his family and the medical personnel caring for him.”
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An employee has been hospitalized following a work-related incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna, according to a spokesperson with Nissan.
The spokesperson says a supplier-partner employee was taken to the hospital after the incident Monday morning.
“We can confirm that a supplier-partner employee was transported to a local hospital Monday morning due to a work-related incident. Our thoughts are with the individual, his family, and the medical personnel caring for him. The safety and well-being of our team members continue to be Nissan’s top priority,” the spokesperson said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.