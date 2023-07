NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Lebanon man has been found safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for him, according to Lebanon Police.

James Riddley, 64, was last seen in Nashville on Sunday, prompting the Silver Alert. It’s unknown where he was found.

***UPDATE*** Mr Riddley has been located and is safe. — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) July 17, 2023

