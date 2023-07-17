Metro Schools’ parents respond to SRO shortage in district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother who attended Metro Nashville Public Schools voiced concerns over her own daughter’s safety in the district as the Metro Nashville Police Department faces a school resource officer shortage.

Megan Watts started kindergarten at Westmeade Elementary School in Metro Schools in 2022. Her third grade daughter attends the same school and Watts’ mother teaches at that school.

“I personally feel like my daughter is safe at her school... I think I have an insight because I personally know everyone there, and I also went to that school,” Watts said. “But for another mom that might not have that, I could totally understand the worry of, ‘Is my kid safe when I send them to school?’”

On Friday, Metro Police announced it will have SROs at each high school and middle school in the district. There will be two officers in each high school and one in each middle school. However, due to staffing shortages, Metro Police said they have 70 SRO vacancies in Metro’s elementary schools.

Watts said although she feels her daughter is safe, her fear doesn’t go away. She even thought about homeschooling a one point.

“Just the escalation and like the violence that we’ve had, even in Nashville, has made me worry a lot, honestly,” she said. “I didn’t have to worry about that when I went to school. That like, wasn’t a big deal. It was definitely focusing on school and sports when I was in school, so it does send a little worry.”

Her own mother, a Metro Schools’ teacher, is also on her mind.

“We’re honing in on students, which is fabulous, but I think we need to think about the faculty there that’s also going to have to protect since an SRO isn’t there,” Watts said. “She’s definitely just going to be on guard to watch out for all of her students.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools has a total of 132 district-run schools and 60 SROs. For comparison, Rutherford County has 51 schools and 78 SROs; Sumner County has 49 schools and 49 SROs; and Wilson County has 23 schools with 28 SROs.

