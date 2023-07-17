Metro Police looking for armed suspects who shot security guard

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.
Police are investigating after a security guard was shot on Sunday.
Police are investigating after a security guard was shot on Sunday.(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify three men they say shot a security guard in Nashville on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of TRVTH, located at 2919 Dickerson Pike. The security guard was outside when a black Chevrolet Malibu backed into a parking space and three men fired in his direction, according to police.

The 31-year-old security guard was shot in the leg and back and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the three men involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

