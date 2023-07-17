Metro Police looking for armed suspects who shot security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify three men they say shot a security guard in Nashville on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of TRVTH, located at 2919 Dickerson Pike. The security guard was outside when a black Chevrolet Malibu backed into a parking space and three men fired in his direction, according to police.

The 31-year-old security guard was shot in the leg and back and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the three men involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Detectives are working to identify these 3 men that shot & injured a security guard on Dickerson Pk Sunday afternoon. The 3 arrived in a black Chevy Malibu before opening fire on the guard. The motive remains under investigation. Know them? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9bj0EjFhvC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 17, 2023

