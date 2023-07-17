Metro police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

A 66-year-old man from Kingston Springs was struck and killed early Sunday morning.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the driver involved in an early morning fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on Murfreesboro Pike under I-24 around 2:15 a.m. Paul Kenneth Streeval, 66, of Kingston Springs, was hit by an unknown vehicle while walking on the right side of the exit ramp of I-24 East, police said.

Metro police said the vehicle involved would be missing the front passenger headlight and most likely will have damage to the front passenger side.

Police have asked that anyone with information on the crash call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Beyoncé fever takes over Nashville
Thousands face weather delay for Beyoncé’s Nashville performance
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL reports

Latest News

Algood Fatal Crash
Teen motorcyclist dies after crash in Putnam County
James Ridley, 64, was last seen in Nashville and may be headed towards Hermitage.
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Lebanon man
Cheer coach fired, arrested for rape
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape,...
Cheer parents react to Franklin Cheer coach facing rape, sexual assault charges