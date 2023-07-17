Metro police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the driver involved in an early morning fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on Murfreesboro Pike under I-24 around 2:15 a.m. Paul Kenneth Streeval, 66, of Kingston Springs, was hit by an unknown vehicle while walking on the right side of the exit ramp of I-24 East, police said.

Metro police said the vehicle involved would be missing the front passenger headlight and most likely will have damage to the front passenger side.

Police have asked that anyone with information on the crash call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.