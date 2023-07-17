Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say

Witnesses told police the suspect opened the victim’s car door, took her seatbelt off and tried to pull her out of the vehicle.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested in Nashville last week after police say he tried to kidnap a young girl from a gas station.

Kareem J. Wade, 41, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping.

Police responded Friday morning to the Murphy Express at 3434 Dickerson Pike in response to an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl. Witnesses told police Wade opened the victim’s car door, took her seatbelt off and tried to pull her out of the vehicle.

Wade then ran away, police said, and was later caught on the Interstate 65 South overpass on Dickerson Pike. Police said after seeing an officer, Wade raised his hands in the air, laid on his stomach and said he assaulted someone.

As an officer was filing out Wade’s arrest report, the 41-year-old reportedly saw what the officer was writing and said, “yup, I did that. It’s all true,” according to the police. Wade is currently being held on a $76,000 bond.

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
